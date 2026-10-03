India's proposal 'most comprehensive' in Black Sea energy truce: Ukraine
What's the story
Ukraine has confirmed that India is playing a role in mediating an energy truce in the Black Sea. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said India's proposal is the most comprehensive among four being discussed. This is the first time India has indicated its willingness to mediate actively, he added. The other proposals include separate ones from Turkiye and Egypt for a grain and agricultural truce, and one from the United States for an energy truce.
Diplomatic efforts
Ukraine open to unconditional ceasefire along line of contact
Sybiha also said Ukraine is ready to consider both an energy and agricultural truce in the Black Sea.
The country is also open to an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.
This could potentially result from a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he added.
The US is actively pursuing this diplomatic avenue, according to Sybiha.
Maritime security
India's efforts acknowledged by both Kyiv and Moscow
India's involvement in efforts to restore safe navigation in the Black Sea has been acknowledged by both Kyiv and Moscow.
During a recent UN General Assembly engagement, Zelenskyy said Egypt, India, and Turkiye had proposed options for a maritime truce.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also emphasized India's continuous contact with both sides and its willingness to help resolve the conflict.
Diplomatic discussions
Russia's response crucial for advancing proposals
Ukraine has expressed appreciation for India's role in restoring freedom of navigation, which is crucial for global food security.
Sybiha said Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role and values India's engagement.
However, Russia's response remains key to advancing these proposals.
The Kremlin had announced previously that there were no conditions necessary for advancing to a wider peace negotiation process, while insisting that Russia was still willing to engage in discussions.