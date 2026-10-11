India says peaceful Khalistan support in Canada poses no problem
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India's top diplomat in Canada, Dinesh K Patnaik, made it clear that India has "Politically, we have absolutely 0 problem," with people peacefully supporting Khalistan there.
He emphasized that everyone, including Sikhs and Indians in Canada, has the right to share their political views as long as things stay nonviolent.
India condemns planned Edmonton pro-Khalistan referendum
What worries India is when advocacy crosses into violence or crime.
After condemning a planned pro-Khalistan referendum by Sikhs for Justice in Edmonton, officials stressed they are only concerned when activism turns into organized crime or terrorism.
India keeps urging Canada to take action if things get out of hand. But peaceful debate? That's not an issue.