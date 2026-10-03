India tells UN Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh integral, accuses Pakistan
India called out Pakistan at the U.N. General Assembly after fresh remarks about Jammu and Kashmir.
First Secretary Bhavika Mangalanandan made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain "integral and inalienable" parts of India.
She also said Pakistan was just trying to shift focus from its own problems and human rights issues in areas it controls.
Bhavika Mangalanandan urges Pakistan to reform
Mangalanandan pointed to the smooth 2024 elections in Jammu and Kashmir as proof of political stability, directly pushing back against Pakistan's claims.
She urged Pakistan to "Pakistan would serve its people better by confronting its own fault lines and building its economy than by coveting the territory of others."
India also accused Pakistan of fomenting instability in India for more than three decades, highlighting unrest in Pakistan-administered areas and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as things Islamabad should be addressing.