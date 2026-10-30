India tells UN protecting sea routes vital after recent attacks
World
India just told the United Nations that protecting ships and sea routes is more important than ever, especially with recent attacks making waves.
Harish Parvathaneni, India's top diplomat at the U.N. pointed out that these disruptions hurt global supply chains, and it's developing countries that feel it most.
Harish Parvathaneni urges international maritime cooperation
Parvathaneni called for serious international teamwork to boost maritime security, echoing India's "Security and Growth for All in the Region" vision.
He highlighted how new tech like AI can help keep waters safer but warned we need strong safeguards against cyber threats and misuse.
As he put it, He called for appropriate safeguards, meaningful human oversight and clear responsibility in the deployment of emerging technologies.