India 'too sympathetic to Russia'? Jaishankar responds to journalist
What's the story
Defending India's decision to purchase Russian oil, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said the United States had requested India to do so in 2022. "The US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilize the oil market," Jaishankar said. Speaking at an event in Finland's Kultaranta, Jaishankar said he buys oil based on cost and availability and not geopolitical considerations after a journalist accused India of being "too sympathetic to Russia" and "too willing" to buy oil from them.
EAM
Circumstances pushed us in certain direction: EAM
"I'll make two observations. I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying oil from the Middle East, which was our traditional supplier." "So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," Jaishankar stated, underlining India's practical approach to protecting its national interests and ensuring energy security.
Sanction criticism
Jaishankar slams US for inconsistent policies on Russian oil sanctions
Jaishankar also slammed the US for its inconsistent policies on Russian oil sanctions. He said after imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, the US lifted those sanctions. "Right now, if you see, after having first put tariffs on us for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions... Let's not pretend there's some great principle involved here. I don't think making this about sanctimony is really warranted," he said.
Trade impact
Trade relationship between US and India
The trade relationship between the US and India had soured last year when President Donald Trump's administration imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty for buying Russian oil. However, these tariffs were reduced to 18% in February after Washington and New Delhi reached an interim deal framework. After a US Supreme Court ruling, they were further reduced to 10%.
Energy security
India has been buying from Russia irrespective of US sanctions
Despite the US's changing stance on energy trade with Moscow, India has continued to purchase Russian oil based on commercial viability and energy security needs. Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said last month that India has been buying from Russia irrespective of US sanctions waivers. "Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasize that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier... before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also," Sharma stated.
Moral criticism
Jaishankar criticizes European nations for 'moral ambiguity'
Jaishankar also slammed European nations for their "moral ambiguity" over global events. He said no European country has been attacked with Indian weapons, unlike India, which has faced attacks from weapons sold by Europe. "Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years," he said. "We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe," he said.