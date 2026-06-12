India 'too sympathetic to Russia'? Jaishankar responds to journalist 

Sanction criticism

Jaishankar slams US for inconsistent policies on Russian oil sanctions

Jaishankar also slammed the US for its inconsistent policies on Russian oil sanctions. He said after imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, the US lifted those sanctions. "Right now, if you see, after having first put tariffs on us for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions... Let's not pretend there's some great principle involved here. I don't think making this about sanctimony is really warranted," he said.