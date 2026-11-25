India urges human control over AI in conflicts at UN
At a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, India spoke up about keeping humans in control when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in conflicts.
Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni warned that while AI can help people, it also brings risks, like being misused by terrorists or raising tough ethical questions with autonomous weapons.
He pushed for clear rules that follow international law and respect each country's independence.
Ambassador Parvathaneni highlights fair AI access
Parvathaneni pointed to India's efforts at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, which focused on making AI access fairer and encouraging countries to work together.
He wrapped up by saying technology should always serve people and help build a more peaceful world.