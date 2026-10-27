India urges UNSC reform at U.N., seeks veto for all
India is once again pushing for major reforms in the United Nations Security Council, saying all UNSC member states should get veto power.
Representing India at the U.N. Parvathaneni Harish said these changes should go hand in hand with making membership more inclusive and ensuring regions around the world have a real voice.
He also pointed out that veto power should be used wisely, not just for political advantage.
India urges UNSC update for effectiveness
India's call comes as global challenges are getting tougher and need better teamwork from world leaders.
Harish made it clear that updating who gets a say and how decisions are made could help the U.N. Security Council actually solve problems instead of getting stuck.
The hope: a more balanced and effective system that reflects today's world, not just old power structures.