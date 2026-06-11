India-US leaders to attend West Asia-specific meet at G7 Summit
What's the story
India and US leaders will be present along with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for a West Asia-specific meet at the G7 summit next week, French diplomatic sources said, according to ANI. The source emphasized on free navigation, saying, "We are not part of war, but it has....impact on all of us." The specific meeting was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said next Tuesday's summit session will focus on the Strait of Hormuz closure.
India
'India is top priority for us'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13 to 18. He will be undertaking an official visit to France from June 13 to 14. Ahead of his visit to France, diplomatic sources emphasized India's importance as a "top priority" partner on the global stage. "India is a top priority for us, we have special relationship with us. India joined all the G7 tracks. They were invited to join all tracks."
Strong partnership
French sources highlight high levels of mutual confidence
French diplomatic sources also described the India-France bilateral partnership as one defined by high levels of mutual confidence. They said, "We have reached a level of trust and confidence where it is easy for both of us to talk about anything." France is closely tracking India's leadership roles, including its position as BRICS chair and the legacy of its successful G20 presidency, they added.
Strategic partnership
Defense and technology cooperation to be major focus
A major focus of PM Modi's visit will be on the evolution of defense and technology cooperation between India and France. French sources rejected the idea of a traditional transactional dynamic, saying, "It is not a client-customer relationship. It is equal to equal." The 'Make in India' initiative will be central to future defense agreements, with a commitment to integrate local weapons systems into deals like Rafale.
Future collaborations
Civil nuclear cooperation to see major announcements soon
Civil nuclear cooperation will also be a major topic of discussion during PM Modi's visit. French officials are optimistic about recent legislative reforms in India, with utility companies in talks with major Indian players. The sources said, "We are at the beginning of a new phase," adding that more details on these collaborations are expected by year's end. Several key announcements regarding innovation are also expected during the visit.