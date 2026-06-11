G7 Summit will include dedicated meeting on West Asia

India-US leaders to attend West Asia-specific meet at G7 Summit

By Chanshimla Varah 06:10 pm Jun 11, 202606:10 pm

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India and US leaders will be present along with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for a West Asia-specific meet at the G7 summit next week, French diplomatic sources said, according to ANI. The source emphasized on free navigation, saying, "We are not part of war, but it has....impact on all of us." The specific meeting was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said next Tuesday's summit session will focus on the Strait of Hormuz closure.