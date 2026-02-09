Goyal noted that the pandemic has changed global work models

H-1B visa restrictions not discussed in US trade talks: Goyal

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:08 pm Feb 09, 202601:08 pm

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has confirmed that the issue of H-1B visa restrictions did not come up during his recent discussions with US counterparts. The minister said that feedback from Indian industry indicates there is little anxiety about tighter rules. He stressed that firms are confident about accessing skilled talent when needed, despite the general context of tighter rules and changes in global work models.