India weighs Donald Trump's Russian diesel import amid US tariffs
India is taking a close look at US President Donald Trump's idea for the US to import diesel from Russia.
This comes as the US considers new tariffs on India for its ongoing oil trade with Moscow.
The proposal might help the US avoid direct sanctions, but it could also force a rethink of how closely it works with Russia on energy.
Trump floats large Russian diesel purchases
Trump recently floated a deal for more than 300,000 tons of Russian diesel, with another 500,000 tons in November, then 1 million tons immediately thereafter and a further 3 million tons, to help lower US fuel prices.
Meanwhile, Trump has also told Ukraine to stop hitting Russian oil sites, which adds another twist to global energy politics and puts more pressure on India as it navigates its partnerships in a pretty complicated landscape.