Indian-American couple jailed, fined ₹1.8 crore for forced labor

Jun 26, 2024

What's the story An Indian-American couple, Harmanpreet Singh, 31, and Kulbir Kaur, 43, have been sentenced by a United States court for forcing a relative into labor at their gas station and convenience store for over three years. Singh received an 11.25-year sentence, while Kaur was sentenced to 7.25 years. Additionally, they were ordered to pay the victim $225,210.76 in restitution. The couple had lured the victim to the US under the pretense of assisting him with school enrollment.

However, once the victim reached the US, Singh and Kaur confiscated the victim's immigration documents and subjected him to threats, physical force, and mental abuse, according to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. They coerced him into working long hours for minimal pay, Clarke added. Similarly, US Attorney Jessica D Aber stated that they preyed on his desire for education and improvement, robbing him of his freedom instead.

Victim's ordeal and coercive tactics unveiled

Documents by the Department of Justice showed that the couple enticed their minor cousin from India to the US with false promises of education in 2018. Instead, he was forced to work at Singh's store from March 2018 until May 2021. The victim was compelled to work between 12 and 17 hours a day for minimal pay, often sleeping in a back office at the store under surveillance. He was also denied access to food, medical care, and education.

Forced marriage and threats of violence

The defendants also forced the victim into a marriage with Kaur and used it as leverage to threaten him with property seizure or false police reports if he attempted to leave. Evidence showed that Singh physically abused the victim when he requested his immigration documents back. On three separate occasions, Singh threatened the victim with a revolver for attempting to take a day off or leave. A federal jury in Virginia convicted the pair of conspiracy in January.