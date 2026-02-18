'Go back, Indian dog..': Sikh nurse attacked in Australia
What's the story
A 22-year-old nurse, Harman Preet Singh, was allegedly assaulted in a racially motivated attack at a gym in Corio, Geelong, Australia. The incident occurred as Singh was leaving the gym when he was confronted by three men. Speaking to 9News, he said the harassment started while he was still training and continued outside the facility, where the three men were waiting for him.
Assault details
Assailant headbutted me, resulting in broken nose: Singh
Singh, a nurse by profession, shared his horrifying experience after the incident. He said one of the assailants headbutted him, resulting in a broken nose and profuse bleeding. "He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose. And just started bleeding straight away," he recalled. After the attack, the three sped away in a sedan.
Mental impact
Singh spent the night in hospital after the attack
Video accessed by 9News showed one of the men shouting, "Wanna mouth off, you Indian dog?" "What about getting on your f***ing boat and f*** off from where you came from?" "Nobody wants to hear it...Especially when you're just minding your own business," he told the channel. "Anyone would be hurt. I'm still traumatized." Singh said he spent the night in the hospital after the attack and will need to see a specialist for possible surgery.
Family concern
Indian community in Australia affected by similar incidents
The incident has taken a toll on his mental health, as he has been a victim of racial abuse before. "I don't know if I'm going to go back to [the] gym or if I'm going to change my hours ... I'm not going to feel safe after this," he said. The Indian community in Australia is one of the largest migrant communities, with 845,800 people as of June 2023.