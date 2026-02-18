'Go back, Indian dog..': Sikh nurse attacked in Australia 

A 22-year-old nurse, Harman Preet Singh, was allegedly assaulted in a racially motivated attack at a gym in Corio, Geelong, Australia . The incident occurred as Singh was leaving the gym when he was confronted by three men. Speaking to 9News, he said the harassment started while he was still training and continued outside the facility, where the three men were waiting for him.

Assault details Assailant headbutted me, resulting in broken nose: Singh Singh, a nurse by profession, shared his horrifying experience after the incident. He said one of the assailants headbutted him, resulting in a broken nose and profuse bleeding. "He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose. And just started bleeding straight away," he recalled. After the attack, the three sped away in a sedan.

Mental impact Singh spent the night in hospital after the attack Video accessed by 9News showed one of the men shouting, "Wanna mouth off, you Indian dog?" "What about getting on your f***ing boat and f*** off from where you came from?" "Nobody wants to hear it...Especially when you're just minding your own business," he told the channel. "Anyone would be hurt. I'm still traumatized." Singh said he spent the night in the hospital after the attack and will need to see a specialist for possible surgery.

