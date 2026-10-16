Indian crew of 24 aboard 2 ships attacked this week
World
Two ships carrying 24 Indian crew members were attacked this week, one in the Middle East's Strait of Hormuz and another near Romania in the Black Sea.
The first was a crude oil tanker hit by a projectile on October 16, and the second was a chemical tanker struck by a drone on October 14.
All crew safe, government monitoring
Thankfully, all crew members are safe. The government is keeping a close eye on things and working with ship managers to make sure everyone stays protected.
Officials have called for peace in these tense regions, stressing how important it is to keep Indian seafarers safe and follow international maritime laws.