Indian diplomat objects to 'incorrect' map of India in Bangladesh

Map controversy

Map for 'representational purposes only': Karim

Pooja Kumari Jha, a second secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, objected to the map showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. She said, "The map of India depicted is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India." Karim clarified that the map was for "representational purposes only" and "doesn't project actual boundaries."