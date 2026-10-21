Indian embassy in France warns citizens amid nationwide protests
World
Big protests are happening across France over pension reforms, and things have gotten tense.
The Indian embassy in France has just told Indian citizens to avoid protest areas, follow local rules, and keep an eye on news for public transport updates.
They have also shared emergency contacts for anyone who might need help in Paris or Marseille.
French protests widen over schools, costs
The protests actually started last month over school issues but have now grown into a nationwide movement, with people upset about rising living costs and government policies.
President Macron says he wants to handle things legally, with no state of emergency yet, but there are curfews in some places, and soldiers will be out to keep order this weekend.