Indian Embassy in Nepal asks families confirm 213 missing Indians
The Indian Embassy in Nepal is asking families of 213 missing Indians to review and confirm a list shared by Nepali authorities after the August floods.
Families have until December 2, 2026, to point out any mistakes or updates: this step will help decide who is officially declared deceased.
Nepal disaster agency issued missing list
Nepal's disaster agency put out the list as part of its post-flood response, working closely with the Indian Embassy.
Getting accurate information now helps bring closure for families and ensures official records are correct.
It's all about making sure no one is left out or misidentified during a really tough time.