Indian Embassy in Riyadh advises Indians amid Houthi attacks
Amid a spike in Houthi rebel attacks, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has put out a safety advisory for Indians living in Saudi Arabia.
The embassy is urging people to stay indoors if needed and avoid sharing videos or news about the situation online.
Despite these tensions, the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are operating normally, and outsourced services through VFS are functioning as usual.
Indian Embassy lists helpline and updates
For updates, follow the embassy's official pages on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
If you need help, the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra helpline (800-247-1234) is open 24/7.
The warning was issued amid the ongoing situation at King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 and injured more than 300.
India has strongly condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to defend the country's sovereignty.