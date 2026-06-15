India's passport, visa provider in UAE changing from July 1

Changeover

Transition details

The embassy has confirmed that BLS International and SGIVS Global will continue to accept and process applications until June 30, 2026. Any applications submitted on or after July 1 will be processed through centers run by Al Hind Tours and Travels. The new arrangement covers passport, visa, and consular service applications handled by both the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.