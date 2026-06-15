India's passport, visa provider in UAE changing from July 1
What's the story
The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has announced a major change in the service provider for Indian passport, visa, and consular services across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Starting July 1, 2026, Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC will replace BLS International Services Ltd and SGIVS Global as the new service provider. The decision comes after a tendering and evaluation process by the Indian mission in UAE.
Changeover
Transition details
The embassy has confirmed that BLS International and SGIVS Global will continue to accept and process applications until June 30, 2026. Any applications submitted on or after July 1 will be processed through centers run by Al Hind Tours and Travels. The new arrangement covers passport, visa, and consular service applications handled by both the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
Information release
What applicants need to do
The embassy has promised to issue official announcements detailing information about service centers, working hours, appointment booking procedures, service charges, and contact details. It has asked applicants to continue using the existing BLS International and SGIVS Global centers for all applications until June 30. The mission also urged them to keep an eye on official announcements for updates on this transition process.