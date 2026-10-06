Indian Embassy reacts to Russian drone on Turkish cargo ship
What's the story
A Turkish-owned cargo ship, MV Royad Mammadov, was attacked by Russian drones in the Black Sea. According to reports, at least two people were killed and several crew members, including an Indian national, sustained injuries. The Indian Embassy in Romania confirmed that an Indian sailor on board was injured but is now safe and receiving medical treatment. The embassy said, "We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea."
Attack aftermath
Ukrainian president confirms attack, says captain killed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack and said it killed the ship's captain.
He said, "A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye."
The incident underscores the continuing risks to civilian shipping in the Black Sea amid heightened tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Diplomatic efforts
Attack raises concerns over safety of Indians
The attack comes as India has ramped up its diplomatic outreach to both Moscow and Kyiv.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi is committed to dialogue and diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of Indian nationals and commercial interests in the region.
Maritime security
India joins international coalition to protect commercial shipping routes
Jaishankar emphasized the need for maritime security and said India had joined an international coalition, which includes Liberia and 23 partner nations, to protect commercial shipping routes.
He said, "New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land."
The coalition aims to mobilize global public opinion against threats to commercial vessels and seafarers across various maritime routes.