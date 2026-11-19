Indian man found dead inside burning car in Canada
What's the story
Police in Canada have launched an investigation after the body of 25-year-old Tushar Sharma was discovered inside a burning car in Langley, British Columbia. The vehicle was found on Rawlinson Crescent around 10:30pm on October 29. Police initially received a report of a burning vehicle in the Rawlinson Crescent area of Langley. While extinguishing the fire, emergency responders noticed human remains, leading to a homicide investigation by local police.
Investigation underway
Investigation into the incident
But given the seriousness of the case, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the probe. The Langley RCMP, forensic teams, and BC Coroners Service are also assisting with the investigation.
The team is working to establish the circumstances of his death and reconstruct events leading up to it.
They are also trying to trace his movements and contacts before he died.
Case details
IHIT speaking to Sharma's family and friends
Police say Sharma, a Surrey resident, had no criminal record or extensive social circle in Canada.
Sergeant Freda Fong of IHIT said they are speaking to his family and friends and attempting to contact his relatives and acquaintances living abroad.
The motive behind the killing is still unknown but investigators suspect Sharma was targeted. They are looking into possible personal disputes or other reasons for the crime.