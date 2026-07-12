One Indian missing after Iran attacks commercial ship off Oman
What's the story
An Indian national is missing after an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel, GFS Galaxy, in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred off the coast of Oman and left the ship damaged beyond repair. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that while 10 out of 11 Indian crew members were rescued, one remains unaccounted for.
Official response
India condemns attack
The Indian government has condemned the attack on GFS Galaxy, calling it a serious violation of international law. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman earlier today," said an official statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and working with local authorities for search and rescue efforts.
Rising tensions
Iran shuts down Strait of Hormuz; US launches strikes
Iran has justified its actions as a course correction for taking an "unauthorized" route. In the wake of this incident, Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime oil chokepoint. The United States has responded by launching at least three rounds of strikes against Iran and confirming that a civilian crew member is missing.
Diplomatic efforts
India calls for immediate de-escalation, restoration of free navigation
India has expressed deep concern over the ongoing attacks on commercial shipping in the region and called for immediate de-escalation. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," read an official statement. It also stressed that targeting civilian infrastructure goes against international law and called for restoring free navigation through international waterways "at the earliest."
Military response
US Central Command slams Iran over attack
The US Central Command has slammed Iran for failing to comply with previous agreements. "Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed," it said. This comes after recent talks between Iranian and Omani foreign ministers over escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.