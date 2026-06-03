Indian national killed in Iranian drone attack on Kuwait airport 

The Iranian drone attack on Kuwait international airport on Wednesday, which killed one person, has been identified as an Indian national. Defense ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi earlier that "a number of hostile drones" had targeted Kuwait International Airport's passenger building, severely damaging the structure and injuring "a number of individuals." Its foreign ministry later confirmed that at least one person had been killed.

Airport Airport partially reopens After the attack, Kuwait International Airport said it was suspending commercial flights. It has since partially reopened. Kuwait Airways has resumed operations from an alternate terminal while commercial flights remain restricted. Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities confirmed that Kuwait Airways flights had resumed from a different terminal than the one struck in the attack but no other flights would be operating.

Twitter Post Embassy confirms death Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 3, 2026

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Escalating conflict Attack follows US-Iran tit-for-tat strikes The attack on Kuwait International Airport came after a series of reciprocal strikes between the United States and Iran. The US military had earlier targeted an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island in response to Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. Iran fired two missiles at Kuwait, which broke apart before reaching their target, according to the US military.

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Attack claimed Iran's paramilitary force takes responsibility for attack Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for the attack on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. The Guard said the strikes were retaliation for attacks on Qeshm Island. It also acknowledged targeting "another country," which was not named, but implied Kuwait. The escalation has raised doubts over efforts to extend a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

Negotiation deadlock Iran stops talking about extending ceasefire Semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported that Tehran had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire. A regional official said Iran wanted a truce in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. However, US President Donald Trump disputed this claim, asserting that negotiations were ongoing. The attacks have also drawn concern across the Gulf region, with senior Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash calling for "a firm, unified, and cohesive Gulf position" against Iran.