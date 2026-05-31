Indian-origin Disney manager jailed in Russia for carrying cannabis-infused gummies

Jugal Daterao, an Indian-origin manager at The Walt Disney Company , has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling. The case centered around THC-infused gummy candies allegedly discovered in his luggage at Moscow 's Sheremetyevo International Airport. According to Russian state media TASS, the 46-year-old was detained on arrival from Qatar earlier in January 2026 after customs officials found cannabis-infused gummy sweets during a routine baggage inspection.

Legal proceedings Daterao's defense rejected by court A court in Russia's Moscow region found Daterao guilty of drug possession and smuggling under Russian law. He was sentenced to two years and six months in a medium-security penal colony along with a fine of 30,000 rubles (around $420). During the trial, Daterao argued that the gummies were legally prescribed in the United States to manage the long-term effects of brain surgery, but his defense was rejected by the court.

Career overview Who is Jugal Daterao? Daterao is a New York-based technology executive and program director at Disney since 2019, overseeing entertainment and tech-related programs. He has over 15 years of experience in leadership roles for software development projects across various industries. His LinkedIn profile states that he has worked on global initiatives such as advertising content supply chains, cloud computing, AI/ML, etc., for Disney+, Hulu, etc.

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