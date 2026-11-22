Indian study permits in Canada fall to decade low
Fewer Indian students are heading to Canada than at any point in the last 10 years.
By September 2026, numbers could fall below 2017 levels, with just 51,900 Indians holding study permits through the end of September 2026, way down from the recent high of 277,135.
It's a sharp shift that has many wondering what's changed.
Canada rules, higher costs deter students
A mix of tougher immigration rules and rising costs is making Canada less appealing.
Raghav Jain, principal lawyer with the Toronto-based Vantage Immigration Law, points to "The sharp decline in study permits issued to Indian students reflects both Canada's increasingly restrictive immigration policies and its diminishing attractiveness as a destination for international education."
The government now caps new student arrivals at 150,000 per year and has hiked the money students must show for living expenses from CA$10,000 to CA$23,448.
Plus, it's harder to get post-study work permits in some programs.
Since job prospects after graduation are an important factor to many Indian students, these changes are causing them to look elsewhere.