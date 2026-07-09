Narne has been arrested for his wife's murder

US-based Indian techie kills wife, sends body's photo to lover

By Chanshimla Varah 02:59 pm Jul 09, 202602:59 pm

What's the story

A 30-year-old Indian software development engineer, Avinash Narne, has been arrested for the murder of his wife Raajitha Sabbineni (27) in their Washington apartment last October. Narne had initially reported that Sabbineni was locked inside the bathroom and refused to come out. He told cops that he had left the apartment to run errands and when he returned after 40 minutes, he found Sabbineni locked in the bathroom. Cops broke into the bathroom to find Sabbineni lying on the floor.