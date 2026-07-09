US-based Indian techie kills wife, sends body's photo to lover
What's the story
A 30-year-old Indian software development engineer, Avinash Narne, has been arrested for the murder of his wife Raajitha Sabbineni (27) in their Washington apartment last October. Narne had initially reported that Sabbineni was locked inside the bathroom and refused to come out. He told cops that he had left the apartment to run errands and when he returned after 40 minutes, he found Sabbineni locked in the bathroom. Cops broke into the bathroom to find Sabbineni lying on the floor.
Homicide confirmation
Narne had a 'secret relationship' with another woman
An autopsy performed by the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Sabbineni died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The investigation soon turned its focus on Narne after detectives examined his communications and financial records. It was revealed that he had a "secret relationship" with another woman in India, even after marrying Sabbineni on June 5, 2025, in an arranged marriage wedding. Cops said his girlfriend even attended his wedding.
Evidence uncovered
Narne sent girlfriend photo of wife's body
Court documents revealed that Narne had spoken to his alleged girlfriend four times on the day of Sabbineni's death. He even sent her a photo of his wife's body after the incident. Officials also found Sabbineni's text messages to Narne, where she had complained about drinks made by him "tasting bitter," and on the day she died, she told him a smoothie tasted like "medicine" and "cough syrup."
Legal proceedings
Narne charged with 1st-degree murder
"Following agency procedure for every death report, Bellevue Police launched an investigation with detectives determining the female's death appeared suspicious," a police release from December 2025, read. After months of investigation, Narne was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on July 5. He is currently being held on a $5 million bond and could face life imprisonment if convicted.