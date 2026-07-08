UAE lottery: Indian expat in Abu Dhabi wins ₹77cr jackpot

Winner's response

'When I 1st looked at it, I couldn't believe it'

Recalling the moment he realized his win, Sadasivan said he initially thought he'd read the numbers wrong. "When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it. Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realized I had won," he said. His victory comes just five weeks after the UAE Lottery announced its first Dh30 million jackpot winner, underscoring Lucky Day draw's popularity among residents across Emirates.