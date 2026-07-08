UAE lottery: Indian expat in Abu Dhabi wins ₹77cr jackpot
What's the story
An Indian expatriate living in Abu Dhabi has won the UAE Lottery's Dh30 million (approximately ₹77 crore) jackpot. The winner, identified as Sunil Kumar Sadasivan, matched all seven numbers in the Lucky Day draw on July 1. He bought a Dh50 ticket for the life-changing prize. This win makes him the second grand prize winner since the federally licensed lottery began its Lucky Day draw earlier this year.
Winner's response
'When I 1st looked at it, I couldn't believe it'
Recalling the moment he realized his win, Sadasivan said he initially thought he'd read the numbers wrong. "When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it. Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realized I had won," he said. His victory comes just five weeks after the UAE Lottery announced its first Dh30 million jackpot winner, underscoring Lucky Day draw's popularity among residents across Emirates.
Lottery success
Draws held every Wednesday and Saturday
The UAE Lottery has also produced a Dh5 million second-prize winner within months of operations, showing how quickly major prizes are being claimed. Each draw starts with a clean slate, giving every participant an equal chance to win regardless of previous results. The Lucky Day draw happens every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:30pm UAE time, with each offering a Dh30 million grand prize, Dh5 million second prize, and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.
Gaming regulation
First federally licensed lottery in UAE
The UAE Lottery is the country's first federally licensed lottery and is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). The Game LLC operates the lottery, ensuring responsible gaming practices. It only allows participation from UAE residents aged 18 years and above. The Lucky Day draw had its inaugural winner in June, with Tayab Khan, a 26-year-old Nepalese security guard who shared his Dh30 million winnings equally with four friends after they jointly purchased the winning ticket.