Indian YouTuber Banshi sought overnight at Udon Thani Buddhist temple
World
Indian YouTuber Banshi tried to spend the night at a Buddhist temple in Thailand's Udon Thani, saying he didn't have enough money for a hotel.
In his video, police and temple staff politely asked him to leave, explaining that overnight stays aren't allowed for outsiders.
Viewers criticize Banshi, warn deportation risk
The incident quickly drew criticism online. Many viewers felt Banshi should have respected local customs and planned his trip better instead of relying on strangers.
Some even warned that ignoring rules abroad could lead to serious trouble, including possible deportation, reminding travelers to be mindful and prepared when visiting other countries.