Union minister Goyal praises Indian diaspora's conduct in Europe
What's the story
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has praised the Indian diaspora for their peaceful conduct. At an event in Berlin, he praised the Indian community for being respected and welcomed in host countries. "Countries know Indians don't indulge in vandalism and go onto the streets...like we are seeing in other parts of Europe," Goyal said. His comments come as protests in France, Spain, and Italy over rising living costs and public services have turned violent, resulting in clashes and vandalism.
Student support
Goyal urges established Indians to help newcomers
During his two-day visit to Germany, Goyal urged established members of the Indian community to help Indian students, particularly those from financially weaker backgrounds, moving to Germany.
He emphasized that this support could help newcomers adjust and navigate challenges in a new environment.
The minister also praised the contribution of Indian workers as sincere and hardworking, further strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Germany.
Diplomatic meetings
Minister meets German government officials, business leaders
During his visit, Goyal met German government officials, business leaders, and research institutions. He discussed cooperation in trade, investment, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies.
The minister also met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the German Federal Chancellery, to strengthen economic ties between India and Germany.
He held discussions with senior executives from Siemens Healthineers, Bertelsmann and Volkswagen on potential business partnerships.
Research collaboration
Talks with German industrial research institutions
Goyal also held talks with German industrial research institutions, including Fraunhofer Institutes. They explored cooperation in microelectronics, power electronics, logistics, smart manufacturing, and battery technologies.
The minister interacted with Indian researchers and students in Germany as well. Members of the Indian business delegation also engaged with German industry representatives to identify potential partnerships during this visit.