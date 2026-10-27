India's Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish urges UN Security Council reform deadlines
World
India is pushing the United Nations Security Council to update its rules (fast).
Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish called for clear deadlines on talks about who gets a seat at the table, how regions are represented, and especially how veto power works.
He pointed out that letting some countries quietly block decisions holds everyone back.
India cites 331 vetoes, demands reform
India says the current U.N. Security Council setup is outdated: it was designed right after World War II and doesn't reflect today's world.
With vetoes used 331 times but little real accountability, India, aligned with the common African position, wants all permanent members to have equal rights and for the system to finally get a much-needed upgrade.