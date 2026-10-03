India's Bhavika Mangalanandan at U.N. says Jammu Kashmir Ladakh integral
India firmly responded to Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at the U.N. with diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan pointing out that Pakistan's civilian governments rarely finish their terms and are often "under the army's thumb."
She made it clear that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain "integral and inalienable" parts of India.
India says Pakistan uses cross-border terrorism
India called out Pakistan for using cross-border terrorism to distract from its own problems, highlighting unrest in Rawalakot and harsh crackdowns on public dissent.
Mangalanandan also referenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing detention and concerns about alleged election manipulation in 2024, urging Pakistan to address its internal challenges instead of interfering elsewhere.