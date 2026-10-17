India's Rajnath Singh warns of stronger response, Pakistan pledges defense
World
Tensions are up between India and Pakistan after Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh warned of a "stronger response" to any future terror attacks from across the border.
Pakistan's General Aamer Raza pushed back, saying his country will defend itself but also call for peace, in a nuclearised environment.
Singh cites Operation Sindoor, Balakot airstrikes
Singh's comments came at a defense event in New Delhi, where he pointed to past military actions like Operation Sindoor and the Balakot airstrikes as proof that India is now more aggressive about security.
Pakistan's Foreign Office called Singh's words "provocative," insisting their restraint shouldn't be mistaken for weakness.
The whole episode highlights just how tense (and complicated) relations remain between these neighbors.