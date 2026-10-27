Indonesia deploys oxygen busses in Palangkaraya amid toxic smog
World
Indonesia is sending out oxygen busses in Palangkaraya, Borneo, to help people breathe easier as wildfires fill the air with toxic smog.
With over 11,000 people sick and more than 300,000 affected across seven provinces since August, these busses offer much-needed relief for anyone struggling with the smoky air.
Nearly 500 centers popped up nationwide
Nearly 500 treatment centers have popped up nationwide, especially in Central Kalimantan, offering free care and oxygen to those hit hardest by the haze.
Wildfires have already scorched over 1.9 million hectares this year, releasing dangerous PM2.5 particles into the air.
Frustration is growing, especially among working-age people who can't avoid going outside, leading to sporadic anti-government protests.