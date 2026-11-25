Indonesia intercepts MV Star Line with sodium perchlorate, unregistered SIMs
Indonesian officials just intercepted a cargo ship headed from China to Bangladesh, and what they found on board is raising some serious questions.
The MV Star Line was loaded with a huge amount of sodium perchlorate, a chemical used in industrial processes and rocket propellants, and 54 pallets of unregistered 4G SIM cards.
The ship was stopped near Sumatra before it could reach Bangladesh.
Perchlorate and SIMs spur Indonesian probe
Sodium perchlorate does have industrial uses, but in these quantities, people are worried it could be for something more dangerous, like missile production.
The massive stash of unregistered SIM cards also set off alarms: they could make it easier for groups to communicate without being tracked.
This whole situation is reminding people of a major arms-smuggling case at Chattogram's CUFL jetty in 2004.
Right now, Indonesian authorities are digging into who owned the cargo and what the shipper, importer, consignee, or end user was for all that cargo.