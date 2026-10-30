Indonesia rain next month could ease haze in Singapore, Malaysia
Good news: Indonesia is set to get more rain next month, which could finally help clear the stubborn haze that's been making life tough in Singapore and Malaysia.
While some recent showers have already started calming the wildfires made worse by a long El Nino drought, the real downpours aren't expected until early December.
Nearly 13,500 fire hotspots this month
The haze has forced schools to close and sent people scrambling for air purifiers. With rainfall at less than a quarter of normal since June, fires from slash-and-burn farming have been hard to control.
This month alone saw nearly 13,500 fire hotspots, the most since 2015.
On the bright side, weather forecasts suggest near-normal rain soon could prevent new fires and bring much-needed relief by November.
Diplomats are also stepping up efforts to tackle the crisis together.