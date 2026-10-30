Indonesia rain next month could ease haze in Singapore, Malaysia

The haze has forced schools to close and sent people scrambling for air purifiers. With rainfall at less than a quarter of normal since June, fires from slash-and-burn farming have been hard to control.

This month alone saw nearly 13,500 fire hotspots, the most since 2015.

On the bright side, weather forecasts suggest near-normal rain soon could prevent new fires and bring much-needed relief by November.

Diplomats are also stepping up efforts to tackle the crisis together.