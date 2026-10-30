Indonesia seeks gasoline from India and China as oil climbs
World
With global oil prices climbing, Indonesia is reaching out to India and China for gasoline supplies.
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia is heading to India this week to discuss deals, following President Prabowo's push to find new energy partners and keep local fuel flowing despite rising demand and delivery hiccups in some provinces.
Fuel shortages hit Bali, West Papua
Fuel shortages have already hit places like Bali and West Papua, leading to long lines at gas stations.
By teaming up with big players like India and China, Indonesia hopes to steady its fuel supply and protect its economy from global market ups and downs.
It's a practical move aimed at keeping things running smoothly back home, even when the world gets unpredictable.