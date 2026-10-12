Indonesian fires spark Singapore medical subsidies, Malaysia school closures
World
Thick haze from Indonesian forest fires is making life tough in Singapore and Malaysia right now.
The air quality has dropped so much that Singapore is giving out medical subsidies for haze-related health issues, while some schools in Malaysia have had to close.
Even flights are being canceled as the smoke lingers, all made worse by El Nino weather.
Southeast Asia faces recurring transboundary haze
This isn't a one-off: haze like this pops up in Southeast Asia.
Sometimes these fires get out of hand and the smoke drifts across borders, especially when El Nino makes things more intense.
For people in the region, it's an all-too-familiar struggle.