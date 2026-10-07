Interpol ends 2 month Latin America operation reveals Amazon deforestation
Interpol wrapped up a major two-month operation across Latin America and the Caribbean, exposing links between large-scale Amazon deforestation and companies across several continents.
The crackdown found 60,000 hectares of rain forest illegally cleared and led to 233 arrests for logging, gold mining, and wildlife trafficking.
Colombia probe ties firms to deforestation
In one investigation that began in Colombia, 11 foreign companies were linked to massive forest loss, over 52,000 hectares, connecting them to 161 other companies across several continents.
The operation also seized toxic chemicals like cyanide and mercury used in mining.
These findings highlight how environmental crimes are tied to organized crime networks and show why stronger global action is needed to protect the Amazon.