Iran-backed Houthi and Saudi-backed government clash in Taiz killing 73
World
Heavy clashes between Iran-backed Houthi fighters and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen's Taiz province have left more than 70 people dead in just 24 hours.
Both sides suffered major losses: 34 government troops and 39 Houthi fighters were killed, with violence near the Taiz-Lahj border.
Turkey Saudi Pakistan Riyadh Yemen talks
With things heating up, officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are meeting in Riyadh on Monday to talk strategy and possible peace moves.
The Yemen war has been dragging on. A real solution still feels out of reach.