Iran claims 2 US drones downed over Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims it brought down two US drones, an MQ-9 and a Lucas suicide drone, over the Strait of Hormuz, one in the west and one in the east.
This move highlights Iran's pushback against US military activity in the region.
Azizi criticizes sanctions Rezaei dismisses blockade
The drone incident comes as U.S.-Iran tensions heat up, with new American sanctions trying to squeeze Iran's finances.
Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said these measures were increasingly ineffective and urged global cooperation instead.
Meanwhile, Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei brushed off talk of a possible US naval blockade as unrealistic, showing just how defiant Tehran is feeling right now.