IRGC claims it forced US F-16 to retreat from airspace
What's the story
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its air defense systems fired warning shots at a United States F-16 fighter jet near Hengam Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC said the aircraft changed course and left Iranian airspace after the warning. The force alleged that the US plane was escorting vessels it accused of violating maritime regulations.
Defense alert
IRGC warns against bypassing maritime traffic regulations
The IRGC warned against attempts to bypass Iranian maritime traffic regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.
It said, "Any attempt to circumvent the regulations governing the control and management of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable."
The force also cautioned US military commanders against repeated airspace violations, warning such actions "could result in heavier losses for the violators and the military forces supporting them."
Maritime control
Iran has full control over Strait of Hormuz
Iranian member of Parliament, Esmaeil Kowsari, who serves on the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, has claimed that Iran has "complete authority" over the Strait of Hormuz and that its military has been readying itself to safeguard the waterway since 1987.
He warned neighboring countries against allowing their territory or military infrastructure to be used in operations targeting Iran.
Kowsari stressed that Tehran doesn't want to start or prolong a war but is ready to respond if challenged.
UAV downing
Iranian army shot down 2 US drones
Earlier, the Iranian Army had claimed to have shot down two US unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Strait of Hormuz.
The drones were reportedly an MQ-9 and a Lucas suicide drone.
The Lucas drone was shot down over the western part of the strait, while the MQ-9 was brought down in its eastern skies.