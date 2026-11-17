Iran denies planning 'dirty bomb' attack on senior Trump officials
Iran has strongly denied reports that it planned a "dirty bomb" attack on senior Trump administration officials in Washington, calling the reports unfounded and accusing the US of manufacturing a narrative of baseless allegations to justify further military escalation.
These claims come as talks between the two countries have stalled, with both sides blaming each other for recent military tensions.
Even with Qatar urging calm, things remain tense.
Donald Trump warns of unprecedented consequences
Iran's Foreign Ministry called out the US for "making baseless accusations," saying this isn't the first time Washington has pointed fingers without proof.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump warned of "unprecedented consequences" if the allegations turn out to be true.
With each side doubling down, there's little sign of things cooling off anytime soon.