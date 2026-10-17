Iran denies Saudi claim of Houthi involvement, open to mediation
World
Iran has pushed back against Saudi Arabia's claims that it's involved in recent Houthi attacks, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei saying Tehran "rejects any claim that Iran has played a role in Yemeni (Houthi) operations."
Even as tensions run high, Iran says it's open to helping start peace talks if both sides are interested.
Houthis ramp up Saudi attacks
Iran insists the Houthis act on their own, even though they're part of its broader "Axis of Resistance" network.
Lately, the Houthis have ramped up attacks on Saudi targets, including oil sites and ships in the Red Sea, culminating in a deadly strike at Riyadh's airport last week.
Amid all this, Iran is positioning itself as ready to help mediate at the request of both sides.