Iran derides Netanyahu as 'wanted war criminal' amid ICC warrant
Iran is openly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "wanted war criminal" on social media.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused Netanyahu of risking US lives by relying too much on US support, and claimed he's trying to "save himself with more US blood and treasure."
These harsh words come as Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Netanyahu flew via Greece Italy France
Even with the ICC warrant hanging over him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to New York in September, crossing the airspace of Greece, Italy, and France, places technically supposed to detain ICC suspects.
His trip was tracked online, France said that allowing the flight broke no rule, and mayor Zohran Mamdani had already conceded he had no power to do so.