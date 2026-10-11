Iran executes Alireza Sepahi hours after marrying Mahshad Keshani
Alireza Sepahi, a 25-year-old Iranian protester, was executed just hours after marrying his fiancee, Mahshad Keshani, over the phone from prison.
The couple exchanged vows over the phone, with their fathers joining the ceremony from inside Isfahan prison.
Sepahi had joined anti-government protests earlier this year, while Keshani is serving a five-year sentence.
Sepahi executed amid forced confession claims
Authorities accused Sepahi of involvement in security personnel deaths during January protests.
Human rights groups say confessions were forced through torture.
After narrowly escaping execution once due to a heart attack, Sepahi's sentence was carried out and his family wasn't allowed to bury him locally.
Human rights lawyer Amirsalar Davoudi called the execution, "I do not know how to come to terms with this," and said the executions were "an act of revenge against young people following the regime's international humiliation."