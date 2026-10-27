Iran executes mountain climber Ali-Sina Mostafavi amid athlete execution concerns
World
Iran has executed mountain climber Ali-Sina Mostafavi, who was arrested in April after anti-government protests earlier this year.
His death follows the recent executions of other athletes, raising concerns that sports figures are being singled out for their involvement in protests.
Six Iranian athletes face possible execution
Human rights groups say at least six more Iranian athletes, including a swimmer, soccer player, and boxer, are facing possible execution after arrests linked to January protests or earlier political charges.
Activists believe these high-profile cases are meant to scare other athletes from speaking out or joining protests against the government.