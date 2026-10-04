Iran expands missile range amid Hormuz closure, US Israel friction
Iran just announced it's boosting its missile range, mainly because of rising friction with the US and Israel.
The move comes as Iran is keeping the key Strait of Hormuz closed until the United States meets seven conditions.
This all follows Iran rejecting claims that it had offered fresh concessions on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief and denying entering nuclear negotiations with Washington, piling on more diplomatic pressure while Qatar tries to mediate.
Iran says US forces shape strategy
Iran says the presence of US forces just 1,000km from its coast is shaping its military strategy.
While Iran has offered to reopen shipping lanes if its conditions are met, talks haven't gone anywhere yet.
Tehran is also firm: no new nuclear concessions for sanctions relief; its main focus is the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and the return to security in this waterway right now.