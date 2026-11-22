Iran fires missiles and drones at US bases in Bahrain
Things just got more heated between Iran and the US.
On November 13, Iran fired missiles and drones at US Patriot air defense systems at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain, saying it was payback for the continued violations of the airspace of the Islamic Republic.
This follows Iran recently intercepting a US drone targeting Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Houthi attacks escalate, Bahrain reports wounded
The fallout didn't stop there: two people were wounded in Bahrain during the attack.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels (who are backed by Iran) have stepped up attacks on Saudi oil sites and airports.
Since July, over 1,600 people have lost their lives and more than 300,000 have been forced to leave their homes as regional conflicts keep escalating.