Iran attacks Israel for 1st time since April truce 

Trump

Each of them had their fun: Trump

"I am going to call Bibi...and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun....We don't need another one," Trump said. He also played down the Iranian strikes, saying they didn't hurt anybody. "Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years—or last 3,000 years." Trump told Axios. He also claimed, despite the attacks, that "we are very close to a final deal with Iran."