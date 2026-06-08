Iran attacks Israel for 1st time since April truce
What's the story
Iran has launched its first missile attack on Israel since a ceasefire was announced in early April. The attack comes after Iran threatened retaliation for an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. Iran confirmed the assault and closed its western airspace in anticipation of possible Israeli counterattacks. Iraq and Syria have also shut their airspaces as a precautionary measure against potential aggression from Israel.
Escalating tensions
Iranian response could target US interests in region
Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that if such acts of aggression continue, their responses would be broader and target all American and Zionist interests in the region. In Israel, sirens were heard across several regions as millions sought shelter. The Israeli military confirmed it intercepted missiles from at least three barrages with multiple explosions reported in the north.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump advises Netanyahu against retaliation
The Israeli military promised a "powerful" response to the attack. Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, "Iran has made a grave mistake." Axios reported that US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several hours before the strikes to stand down and refrain from retaliating. A senior US official also told Axios the Trump administration didn't give a "green light" to the earlier Israeli strike in Beirut.
Trump
Each of them had their fun: Trump
"I am going to call Bibi...and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun....We don't need another one," Trump said. He also played down the Iranian strikes, saying they didn't hurt anybody. "Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years—or last 3,000 years." Trump told Axios. He also claimed, despite the attacks, that "we are very close to a final deal with Iran."
Israel
Israel hits back
Israel has since retaliated with its military targeting western and central Iran. "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. Iranian state TV reported explosions in three cities after Israel said its air force had struck military targets in central and western Iran. "Several explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan," state TV reported. Explosions were also heard near Karaj.