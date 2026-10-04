Iran keeps Strait of Hormuz closed despite Washington's reply
World
Iran says it's keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed for now, waiting for the US to agree to seven conditions from a June interim agreement with the US.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf shared that Iran has received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal, but isn't satisfied yet, so talks are still ongoing.
Speaker Qalibaf insists on 7 demands
Qalibaf called out the US for dragging its feet and pushing one-sided terms.
He made it clear: unless all seven demands are met, the strait stays shut.