Iran offers mediation after Tehran-backed Houthis kill 14 in Saudi
World
Iran is speaking out after deadly clashes between Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia left 14 people dead in just two days.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran is "deeply concerned" and ready to help both sides talk things out instead of fighting.
Houthi strike hits Riyadh airport
Things escalated fast after a Houthi strike hit Riyadh's airport on October 11, killing one and injuring 11.
Just a day earlier, another strike killed 13, making it the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in over 10 years.
Iran said it was "deeply concerned" and ready "to help facilitate dialogue between the parties," stressing that more conflict helps no one.